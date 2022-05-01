Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-11-13-26-28-45, Kicker: -4-9-8-6-4
(two, eleven, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-five; Kicker: zero, four, nine, eight, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $26.5 million
