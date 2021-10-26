journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

02-12-30-34-38-47, Kicker: 6-4-6-2-5-0

(two, twelve, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Kicker: six, four, six, two, five, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $15.6 million

