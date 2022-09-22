Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-15-23-33-39-40, Kicker: -0-4-1-0-0
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty; Kicker: zero, zero, four, one, zero, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $36,400,000
