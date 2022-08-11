Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-13-25-26-37-44, Kicker: 4-3-7-0-3-1
(four, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-four; Kicker: four, three, seven, zero, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $33,500,000
