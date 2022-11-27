Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-13-21-31-32-44, Kicker: 6-1-1-7-8-7
(six, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: six, one, one, seven, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000
In Other News
1
Small Business Saturday: Annual day puts Butler County shops in...
2
Butler County union to see $3.2 million more in wages as contracts...
3
Former Hamilton fire chief Lyle Moore, a ‘role model and mentor,’ dies...
4
Atrium Medical Center gives ‘fitting tribute’ to organization’s...
5
Deeper look: Amazon workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky...