Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

06-17-25-32-34-42, Kicker: -9-9-8-4-1

(six, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two; Kicker: zero, nine, nine, eight, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $1,000,000

