Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
11-21-22-24-28-41, Kicker: 8-0-2-0-7-8
(eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one; Kicker: eight, zero, two, zero, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $24.4 million
