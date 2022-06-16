Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-05-08-19-30-43, Kicker: 8-7-3-8-2-1
(four, five, eight, nineteen, thirty, forty-three; Kicker: eight, seven, three, eight, two, one)
