Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-10-22-28-29-32, Kicker: 7-1-1-4-4-1
(eight, ten, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Kicker: seven, one, one, four, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $31,300,000
