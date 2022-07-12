journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

08-10-22-28-29-32, Kicker: 7-1-1-4-4-1

(eight, ten, twenty-two, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Kicker: seven, one, one, four, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $31,300,000

In Other News
1
Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County
2
Survey: How is the cost of childcare affecting you?
3
CSX officials: Train crew reached max hours, causing Hamilton crossings...
4
Canoes, trailer stolen from YMCA’s Camp Campbell Gard
5
Ohio Challenge hot-air balloon event to have flyovers, giant screen so...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top