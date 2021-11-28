Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-07-09-11-18-35, Kicker: 1-3-8-1-7-7
(one, seven, nine, eleven, eighteen, thirty-five; Kicker: one, three, eight, one, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $17.4 million
In Other News
1
Butler County may tap into additional $9M in federal rental assistance
2
Longtime McCullough-Hyde employee named tree program chair
3
Tri-State’s low-income families struggle to find housing, even with...
4
Middletown teacher labor talks: Officials hint at break-through
5
Downtown Middletown celebrating ‘Small Business Season’ by pairing with