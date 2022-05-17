Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-25-26-29-31-44, Kicker: 4-7-8-0-6-7
(one, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-four; Kicker: four, seven, eight, zero, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $27,700,000
