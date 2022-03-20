Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-10-25-35-44-46, Kicker: 3-1-3-4-4-9
(eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-six; Kicker: three, one, three, four, four, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $23.9 million
