Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-05-23-24-27-32, Kicker: 7-0-1-9-4-1
(three, five, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Kicker: seven, zero, one, nine, four, one)
Estimated jackpot: $38,600,000
