Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-22-31-34-42-49, Kicker: 1-5-6-8-4-0
(twelve, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-two, forty-nine; Kicker: one, five, six, eight, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $15.5 million
In Other News
1
PHOTOS: 25 images that show Butler County school life through the years
2
UPDATE: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after Butler County fatal...
3
Franklin Speedway may be demolished, rebuilt in Middletown
4
One charged in Butler County vehicle break-ins that come as wider...
5
Proposed $1.3B Hollywoodland plan stalls when majority of council...