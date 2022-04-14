journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

17-23-28-36-37-40, Kicker: 1-1-8-5-8-6

(seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: one, one, eight, five, eight, six)

Estimated jackpot: $25.5 million

