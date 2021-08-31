Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-17-20-27-32-44, Kicker: 9-1-6-8-3-7
(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-four; Kicker: nine, one, six, eight, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $12.4 million
