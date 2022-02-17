Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-11-30-38-46-49, Kicker: 7-8-4-0-0-8
(two, eleven, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-six, forty-nine; Kicker: seven, eight, four, zero, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $22.1 million
