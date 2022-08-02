Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-10-27-28-29-34, Kicker: 6-8-4-4-6-4
(three, ten, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four; Kicker: six, eight, four, four, six, four)
Estimated jackpot: $32,800,000
In Other News
1
Trustees cautiously optimistic about fourth Activity Center purchase...
2
Active shooter in school: Middletown cops, schools practice for...
3
Flub’s ice cream shop to open fourth location at Spooky Nook Sports
4
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
5
PHOTOS: Funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates