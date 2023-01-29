Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-29-31-37-45-48, Kicker: 4-5-5-3-0-4
(sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-eight; Kicker: four, five, five, three, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $4,600,000
