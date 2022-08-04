Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-21-29-38-47-48, Kicker: 9-9-1-8-0-4
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, nine, one, eight, zero, four)
Estimated jackpot: $33,000,000
