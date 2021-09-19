Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-04-17-27-28-41, Kicker: 7-5-9-5-8-2
(one, four, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-one; Kicker: seven, five, nine, five, eight, two)
Estimated jackpot: $13.7 million
