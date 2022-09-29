Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-17-18-25-33-45, Kicker: 8-6-5-7-5-3
(fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-five; Kicker: eight, six, five, seven, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $36,900,000
In Other News
1
Matandy Companies sold to employees, owner announces
2
Lead Pike County deaths investigator says many tips came in, one was...
3
Vape cartridges, illegal hashish confiscated in search of 3 Hamilton...
4
Monroe takes next step toward $15M public works building
5
Talawanda Schools feeling more optimistic about bus driver shortage