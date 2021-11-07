Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-13-19-20-26-37, Kicker: 5-6-5-5-1-6
(nine, thirteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-seven; Kicker: five, six, five, five, one, six)
Estimated jackpot: $16.2 million
In Other News
1
Home heat prices expected to skyrocket
2
Hamilton Schools to use COVID-19 relief funds to add more teachers
3
Prices, shortages hitting Thanksgiving dinner this year
4
Tire deflating devices still in police cruisers, but use is limited and
5
Everything you need to know about College GameDay in Cincinnati