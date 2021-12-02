Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-04-11-13-21-31, Kicker: 5-4-0-7-3-8
(three, four, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty-one; Kicker: five, four, zero, seven, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $17.7 million
