Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-16-17-23-24-46, Kicker: 3-6-3-9-7-3

(one, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-four, forty-six; Kicker: three, six, three, nine, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $12.1 million

