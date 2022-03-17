Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

11-14-22-25-26-45, Kicker: 7-8-5-1-7-6

(eleven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-five; Kicker: seven, eight, five, one, seven, six)

Estimated jackpot: $23.8 million

