Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-19-30-36-37-48, Kicker: 3-1-8-8-4-2
(sixteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: three, one, eight, eight, four, two)
Estimated jackpot: $13.5 million
In Other News
1
New Details: Board, former Lakota East principal reach settlement; vote
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Butler County Sheriff’s deputy dies from COVID-19 complications
4
Serious crash involving West Chester fire truck sends woman to hospital
5
Liberty Center sues business for never opening In the Game site there