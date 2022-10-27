Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-18-27-30-47-49, Kicker: 2-2-2-8-3-3
(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: two, two, two, eight, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $38,800,000
In Other News
1
Indoor pickleball facility, second-largest in nation, to be built in...
2
Hamilton Council approves emergency funding for water main project
3
Hamilton schools use vending machines for student books
4
Miami University, Cincinnati Public Schools partner to address teacher...
5
Here’s how to nominate the next Hamilton Citizen of the Year