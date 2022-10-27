journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

17-18-27-30-47-49, Kicker: 2-2-2-8-3-3

(seventeen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: two, two, two, eight, three, three)

Estimated jackpot: $38,800,000

