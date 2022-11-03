Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
19-20-21-29-42-45, Kicker: 8-3-9-2-3-1
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-nine, forty-two, forty-five; Kicker: eight, three, nine, two, three, one)
Estimated jackpot: $39,300,000
