Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-24-25-27-41-44, Kicker: -5-4-7-4-1
(seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: zero, five, four, seven, four, one)
In Other News
1
Man flown to hospital after lawn mower accident
2
Click it or Ticket: Law enforcement ramps up safety belt checks this...
3
Middletown steel plant owner Cleveland-Cliffs ranked 171 on Fortune 500...
4
Serve City offers 24-hour intake of county’s homeless
5
Hamilton Mason Road reopens but traffic near roundabout work delayed...