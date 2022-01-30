Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
24-27-39-42-44-48, Kicker: 4-1-7-0-9-7
(twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: four, one, seven, zero, nine, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $21 million
