Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-09-14-28-37-40, Kicker: 7-0-4-3-3-7
(four, nine, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty; Kicker: seven, zero, four, three, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000
