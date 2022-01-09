Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-11-27-36-44-49, Kicker: 9-9-0-5-2-8
(nine, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty-six, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: nine, nine, zero, five, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $19.7 million
