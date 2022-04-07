Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-07-13-22-29-31, Kicker: 2-6-2-9-5-3
(two, seven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one; Kicker: two, six, two, nine, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $25.1 million
