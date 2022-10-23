journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

14-30-33-39-41-44, Kicker: 9-1-9-8-5-2

(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: nine, one, nine, eight, five, two)

Estimated jackpot: $38,500,000

In Other News
1
HPD: Incident on Rockford Drive believed to be murder-suicide
2
Hamilton to move quicker to fix water main break issue on residential...
3
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature...
4
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top