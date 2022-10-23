Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-30-33-39-41-44, Kicker: 9-1-9-8-5-2
(fourteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: nine, one, nine, eight, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $38,500,000
In Other News
1
HPD: Incident on Rockford Drive believed to be murder-suicide
2
Hamilton to move quicker to fix water main break issue on residential...
3
Local art exhibits feature photography work involving nature...
4
54 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Ex-wife of Pike County murder trial defendant’s brother testifies about...