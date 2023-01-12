Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-22-28-37-45-47, Kicker: 4-7-1-9-7-8
(five, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven; Kicker: four, seven, one, nine, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3,900,000
In Other News
1
Fitton Center teams with 80 Acres CEO to teach students about high-tech...
2
Hamilton pizzeria purchased by owner of nearby pinball business
3
Anthony Wayne building clear of tenants as hotel transformation work...
4
Some CVG flights delayed, canceled because of FAA computer outage
5
Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says