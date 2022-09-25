Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-09-16-28-41-47, Kicker: 8-1-4-4-7-7
(two, nine, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-one, forty-seven; Kicker: eight, one, four, four, seven, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $36,600,000
