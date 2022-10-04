Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-08-11-34-38-44, Kicker: 6-2-0-6-2-8
(three, eight, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: six, two, zero, six, two, eight)
