journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

06-08-11-13-22-34, Kicker: 5-0-3-1-3-2

(six, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four; Kicker: five, zero, three, one, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $34,700,000

In Other News
1
CSX train depot relocation could be delayed
2
West Chester and firefighters still at odds about use of traveling...
3
6-year-old Hamilton girl escapes kidnapping attempt in front of her...
4
First sports event at Spooky Nook garners win for Badin Rams soccer
5
Hamilpalooza happening Saturday at Marcum Park
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top