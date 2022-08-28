Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-08-11-13-22-34, Kicker: 5-0-3-1-3-2
(six, eight, eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-four; Kicker: five, zero, three, one, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $34,700,000
