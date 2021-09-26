Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-03-11-13-21-28, Kicker: -8-2-5-7-1
(one, three, eleven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight; Kicker: zero, eight, two, five, seven, one)
Estimated jackpot: $14 million
