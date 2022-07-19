Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-09-13-23-41-43, Kicker: 1-3-8-7-3-7
(four, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-three; Kicker: one, three, eight, seven, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $31,800,000
