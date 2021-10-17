Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-12-13-20-24-46, Kicker: 6-6-2-9-5-6
(nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, forty-six; Kicker: six, six, two, nine, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $15.1 million
