Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-10-14-19-35-47, Kicker: 2-5-8-7-2-1
(one, ten, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-seven; Kicker: two, five, eight, seven, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $16.5 million
