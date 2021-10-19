Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-11-12-26-33-36, Kicker: 6-4-6-3-7-3
(six, eleven, twelve, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-six; Kicker: six, four, six, three, seven, three)
Estimated jackpot: $15.2 million
