Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-06-13-26-34-40, Kicker: -6-0-2-6-6
(two, six, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-four, forty; Kicker: zero, six, zero, two, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $2,500,000
