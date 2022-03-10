Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-15-19-35-39-41, Kicker: 3-0-8-0-0-9
(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-one; Kicker: three, zero, eight, zero, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $23.4 million
