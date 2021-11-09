journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

07-21-22-32-39-43, Kicker: 5-0-5-4-1-0

(seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-three; Kicker: five, zero, five, four, one, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $16.4 million

In Other News
1
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Hamilton man dies in Fairfield bar shooting; suspect charged
4
Shopping early? How to get a Black Friday price adjustment
5
COVID vax for kids in high demand, causing procedure changes
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top