Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-12-15-17-41-44, Kicker: 8-0-7-0-8-8
(ten, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, forty-one, forty-four; Kicker: eight, zero, seven, zero, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $29,500,000
