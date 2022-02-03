Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

04-12-15-20-23-43, Kicker: 1-7-0-6-8-7

(four, twelve, fifteen, twenty, twenty-three, forty-three; Kicker: one, seven, zero, six, eight, seven)

Estimated jackpot: $21.2 million

