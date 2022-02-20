Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
20-25-26-31-38-39, Kicker: 3-8-2-3-5-9
(twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Kicker: three, eight, two, three, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $22.2 million
In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. approves Shake Shack, Torchy’s Tacos and Optima...
2
Grant to cover replacement body cameras for Oxford police
3
Ex-Miami University parking supervisor pleads guilty to stealing nearly...
4
Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’
5
$2.92M verdict awarded to Franklin man who sued doctor after losing...